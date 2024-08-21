WATCH: Anti-Israel Protest Erupts During Nancy Pelosi’s Late-Night Comedy Show Appearance

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced heated protests during a live taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, where she discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The special episode, filmed in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention, was interrupted by protesters who voiced opposition to U.S. support for Israel amid the conflict in Gaza.

While Pelosi was speaking about the DNC and Vice President Kamala Harris, a protester from the audience shouted, “Free Palestine!”

“As you can see from the continuing protests out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people because they believe that the United States — hold on one second, would you like to respond to what they’re saying?” Colbert asked Pelosi, giving her the opportunity to address the critics.

“They’re screaming, I can’t hear them,” Pelosi responded, before Colbert clarified, “They’ve said the United States should not have any role in supplying Israel arms to kill the people of Gaza. That’s what they’re saying.” This comment earned applause from parts of the audience.

Pelosi reiterated her support for Israel’s right to self-defense while emphasizing her long-standing advocacy for a two-state solution. “Israel has a right to defend itself. And the hostages should be returned,” Pelosi asserted, “but… there must be a two-state solution. You cannot have peace unless you have two states. Israel, a secure, democratic, Jewish state in the region and the Palestinians having their own secure country there as well.”

As the protests continued, Colbert made a final plea to the audience, urging them not to interrupt his guests. Pelosi wrapped up her appearance with applause, asking, “Isn’t it great to be in Chicago?!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)