Gaza: Tunnel Route Dismantled, Terrorists Eliminated, And Rocket Launcher Destroyed


The IDF have conducted a series of operations in the Gaza Strip, targeting terrorist infrastructure and personnel.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers from the Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion discovered and dismantled an underground tunnel route belonging to Islamic Jihad, measuring approximately 500 meters in length.

In a separate operation, troops from the 77th Battalion raided a terrorist compound, uncovering a cache of weapons, including military vests and grenades. Additionally, the soldiers found a rocket launcher ready to fire, which was subsequently destroyed.

The 7th Brigade is currently operating on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, where soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

