EMERGENCY DECLARED IN ISRAEL: IDF Carrying Out Hundreds Of Airstrikes In Lebanon, Hezbollah Firing Missiles


Dozens of Israeli war jets are carrying out airstrikes against Hezbollah across a broad swath of southern Lebanon tonight, in what is a preemptive move against a planned large-scale attack.

Footage from Lebanon shows a large number of Israeli jets hurtling into Hezbollah-controlled airspace, and massive explosions.

Hundreds of airstrikes have been confirmed thus far – and more are still coming.

In a statement, the IDF said that it detected rockets and missiles being prepared to be fired at Israel, with the strikes aimed at taking out the launching positions before they could be fired.

The Israel Airports Authority announced that all flights at Ben Gurion Airport will be delayed for the next few hours. Incoming flights are being redirected to alternative airports in the region.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has begun firing hundreds of rockets and missiles at the northern front, with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declaring a 48-hour “special situation” in northern Israel.

