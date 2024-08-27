JUDICIAL CLASH: Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum To Justice Minister

Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, in its neverending efforts to singlehandedly rule the country, ordered Justice Minister Yariv Levin to convene the Judicial Selection Committee “in the coming days” in order to elect a new Supreme Court president and two new justices or they will issue a ruling on the matter on September 1.

Following former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut’s resignation in October 2023, a long-standing dispute developed between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of a new president.

Traditionally, the next most senior justice becomes president. However, there is no law mandating this. The next most senior justice, Yitzchak Amit, is a liberal, and Levin wanted to prevent his appointment as president.

In a surprise move last August, Justice Yosef Elron, who is considered right-wing in his views, became the first justice in Israeli history to submit his name to the Judicial Selection Committee for the position of president despite his lack of seniority. He did so because he believes that the court has lost its direction in all spheres – constitutional, national, and criminal – and he wanted to prevent Amit from being elected, whom he views as unfit for the position.

However, Acting President Justice Uzi Fogelman refused to consider Elron’s appointment or either of Levin’s nominees for the position: Dr. Aviad Bakshi of the Kohelet Forum and Dr. Rafi Biton. Fogelman also refused Levin’s recent proposal for a compromise – to appoint Elron for one year, until his scheduled retirement in September 2025.

Meanwhile, Levin has repeatedly pushed off convening the Judicial Selection Committee to appoint a new President and new justices as the majority of the committee is left-wing and will not approve his candidates. Changing the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee, which currently is a leftist echo chamber since the justices themselves appoint their cronies, was a key part of the coalition’s judicial reform plan that was never passed into law due to the left-wing riots and the October 7 assault and resulting war.

Levin’s office responded to the Supreme Court ruling by stating: “It was a predictable decision, in conflict of interest and without authority. They are the judges of themselves. They refuse to accept anyone who is not one of them and are simply proving how justified the judicial reform is.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) responded by advising Levin to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Even if such an absurd verdict is issued, the Justice Minister must act per his authority mandated by law and not heed those who try to tamper with its foundations and certainly not resign from his position,” Karai said. “We must be strong and determined in the face of the hostile takeover attempt by unelected officials over Israeli democracy and law.”

“This is the embodiment of legal tyranny, contrary to every democratic value on which they supposedly rely as justification for their judicial activism – the height of legal oligarchy. This is not law – it’s a coup!”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded by repeating the absurd left-wing lies about the government “destroying” democracy.

“Justice Minister Levin announced today that in his view, the war is over, and he is returning to the coup d’etat and the attempt to obliterate Israeli democracy,” he stated. ” The Judicial Selection Committee will convene with or without Levin.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)