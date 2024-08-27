Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Rescued Hostage Reveals Details Of His Captivity And Rescue


In a heartfelt conversation with President Isaac Herzog, rescued hostage Farhan al-Qadi shared his harrowing experience and urged for the return of all remaining captives. “The suffering for captives is immense and everyone else still held there must be brought home,” al-Qadi emphasized.

Expressing deep gratitude, al-Qadi said, “I am very grateful to the State of Israel, to the army.” He passionately appealed for the return of all remaining hostages, saying, “People are suffering there, every minute… do everything to bring people home.”

Al-Qadi recounted his own ordeal, describing the unbearable conditions he endured. “I experienced 24 hours without sleep, people are suffering, suffering, you can’t imagine it,” he said.

The moment of his rescue was a turning point, as he recalled, “When I heard Hebrew outside the door, I couldn’t believe it, couldn’t believe it.”

Praising the IDF, al-Qadi acknowledged their bravery, stating, “They are doing holy work, risked their lives, did everything to rescue me.” His words serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing plight of captives and the need for continued efforts to bring them home.



