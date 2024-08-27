Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: See The Moments The IDF Rescued Hostage Qain Farhad Alkadi From A Hamas Tunnel


The IDF on Tuesday released footage from the rescue operation that freed Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qain Farhad Alkadi from Hamas bondage after 362 long days in harrowing captivity.

The moment an IDF helicopter landed in the Gaza Strip to whisk away Alkadi

Video from inside an IDF armored vehicle and helicopter shows Alkadi being transported to safety by his rescuers

Bodycam footage from Shayetet-13 special forces shows Alkadi being loaded onto the helicopter back to Israel

Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, describes the rescue of the Bedouin-Israeli hostage

Photos released by the IDF from the rescue operation



