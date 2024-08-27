IDF Soldier Injured In Hezbollah Suicide Drone Attack

A drone attack launched by Hezbollah on the Galilee Panhandle has left an IDF soldier lightly wounded, according to the military. The incident occurred earlier this evening, with sirens sounding at 7:26 p.m. in Israel to alert residents of suspected drone infiltration.

At least one explosive-laden drone crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon, striking near the northern community of Beit Hillel. The impact resulted in the injury of one IDF soldier, who is receiving medical attention.

The IDF struck Hezbollah terror sites in response.