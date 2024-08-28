Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Forces Dismantle Hamas Terror Tunnel Network In Central Gaza [VIDEO]


The 16th Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, has been conducting counter-terrorism efforts in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor in recent weeks. During that time, the troops have successfully eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure.

A notable achievement was the discovery and destruction of an attack tunnel, approximately 3 kilometers long, by the Engineering Unit of the Southern Command, the Yahalom Unit, and brigade troops. Although part of the tunnel was previously destroyed in the 2014 Operation “Protective Edge,” Hamas had attempted to restore and reactivate it.

The recently destroyed tunnel did not cross the border, but its dismantling marks a significant blow to Hamas’ underground infrastructure.

