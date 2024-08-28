Report: Smaller Terrorist Groups In Gaza Planning Violent Coup Against Hamas And Sinwar

Hamas is reportedly losing control over smaller terrorist factions within Gaza, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle, citing Israeli military sources. The splintering of command signals growing discontent among Gaza’s smaller terror organizations, which include the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Mujahideen Brigades, the al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, and the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

These groups have increasingly distanced themselves from Hamas leadership, particularly Yahya Sinwar, the de facto ruler of Gaza. According to the report, these smaller factions are no longer adhering to Sinwar’s directives and are operating independently, further complicating an already volatile situation in Gaza. These groups are believed to be holding an unknown number of hostages, adding to the complexity of negotiations.

While Hamas is said to be holding around 20 hostages alive, other terrorist factions hold the rest. Among the hostages, 22 living hostages are believed to still be alive in Gaza and are reportedly being used as human shields by Hamas leadership to prevent direct military strikes on Sinwar. Israel has had several chances to eliminate Sinwar but has refrained from doing so due to the risk posed to the hostages surrounding him.

Recent reports say that Sinwar has demanded guarantees for his safety as part of any potential ceasefire and hostage-swap agreement. Meanwhile, deepening internal disagreements among Gaza’s terror factions have further destabilized the situation. The smaller groups are reportedly dissatisfied with Hamas’ negotiation tactics, particularly regarding the prioritization of Hamas-affiliated prisoners in any prisoner-swap deal with Israel.

These smaller factions have been planning a coup for months, according to the Jewish Chronicle, due to their opposition to Hamas’ willingness to consider a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. They are demanding that any agreement must include the release of all convicted terrorists held in Israeli prisons and are rejecting Israel’s stipulation that released prisoners be deported.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)