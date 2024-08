The IDF has announced the death of Master Sgt. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam, a 32-year-old reserve soldier from Netanya, who was killed during fighting in the central Gaza Strip earlier today. Glam hy”d was part of the Jerusalem Brigade’s 6310th Battalion.

His death brings the total number of IDF fatalities in the Gaza conflict to 342 and 704 since October 7.

