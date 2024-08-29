Hamas’s Rafah Brigade Has “Collapsed,” 80% Of Tunnels Along Philadelphi Corridor Neutralized

Israeli military sources have confirmed that Hamas’s Rafah Brigade has effectively “collapsed” under the intense pressure of the IDF’s ongoing offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah. This new assessment comes a week after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the brigade defeated.

Moreover, the IDF has made significant gains in the area, neutralizing around 80% of Hamas’s tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor, a strategic area bordering Egypt. As the military tightens its grip, Hamas operatives are increasingly attempting to flee north to the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone.

However, the IDF has successfully ambushed and targeted these fleeing gunmen, further weakening Hamas’s grip on the area.

