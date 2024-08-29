Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Average Rate On 30-Year Mortgages Eases To 6.35%, Its Lowest Level In More Than A Year


The average rate on a 30-year mortgage eased for the second week in a row and remains at its lowest level in more than a year, good news for prospective homebuyers facing home prices near all-time highs.

The rate fell to 6.35% from 6.46% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.18%.

The last time the average rate was this low was May 11, 2023.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also fell this week, good news for homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan at a lower rate. The average rate fell to 5.51% from 5.62% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.55%, Freddie Mac said.

“Mortgage rates fell again this week due to expectations of a Fed rate cut,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Rates are expected to continue their decline, and while potential homebuyers are watching closely, a rebound in purchase activity remains elusive until we see further declines.”

Signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hostages Held For 246 Days Speak Out For The 1st Time

LEV TAHOR: Guatemalean Police Probing Child Abuse Allegations Inside Cult’s Compound

Rep. Ritchie Torres BLASTS US Airlines For “Effective Boycott” Of Israel

More Details About Op Summer Camps: Hospitals, No Deadline & Evacuation? [Video, Photos]

BLOODTHIRSTY: Top Hamas Official Khaled Mashal Calls for Resumption of Suicide Bombings

REVEALED: Aryeh Zalmanovich, H’yd, Was The Hostage Murdered Next To Al-Qadi

In Shootout With Terrorists Hiding In Mosque, IDF Kills Islamic Jihad Tulkarm Chief

Rav Moshe Shternbuch To American Bochurim: Don’t Be Afraid To Return To Eretz Yisroel [VIDEO]

Report: Smaller Terrorist Groups In Gaza Planning Violent Coup Against Hamas And Sinwar

WELCOME TO 1933: Almost Half Of Jewish Students Report “Rarely” Or “Never” Feeling Safe On College Campuses

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network