IDF Concludes Three-Week Operation In Southern Gaza Targeting Hamas Infrastructure, Recovering Hostages

In a statement released on Friday, the IDF announced the completion of a three-week operation in the southern Gaza Strip. The operation, which began in early August, focused on demolishing tunnels, targeting Hamas infrastructure, and recovering the bodies of hostages.

According to the IDF, the operation resulted in the demolition of six tunnels belonging to terror groups, totaling approximately six kilometers of underground passages. Additionally, troops killed over 250 gunmen, recovered the bodies of six hostages, and demolished Hamas infrastructure above ground.

The operation was carried out by the 98th Division, which was withdrawn from Gaza on Friday to prepare for future operations. This marks the third time the IDF has reentered Khan Younis since its initial ground offensive earlier this year.

The IDF also reported that Palestinian civilians can now return to areas in the al-Qarara suburb of Khan Younis, which were previously evacuated ahead of the operation. The area has been reinstated as part of the Israeli-designated “humanitarian zone,” which currently spans approximately 46 square kilometers.

In related news, the IDF struck over 30 sites in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, targeting rocket launchers, buildings used by terror groups, and other infrastructure. Additionally, troops with the 162nd Division killed dozens of gunmen in southern Gaza’s Rafah in the previous 24 hours.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)