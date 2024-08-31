Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BREAKING: IDF Discovers Bodies Underground in Gaza, Possibly Hostages Held by Hamas


Late Motzei Shabbos, the IDF announced the discovery of more bodies underground in Gaza, which are likely those of Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas.

Amid social media speculation regarding the identities of the potential hostages, the IDF stated that confirmation would only be possible once the bodies have been returned to Israel and examined by professional experts, likely on Sunday.

IDF sources clarified that if the bodies are indeed those of hostages, they were not killed in any recent skirmish with Hamas in the area, as no military force was used nearby.

In Rehoboth, Delaware, US President Joe Biden, after leaving a church service, commented on the IDF’s statement about finding bodies in Gaza that could be hostages. He remarked on the uncertainty surrounding the exact number and identities, stating there is “a lot of speculation who they are,” and emphasized the need to wait until the bodies are identified and “their families are notified.”

“It’s time this war ended. We should end this war. I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement,” Biden added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hostages Held For 246 Days Speak Out For The 1st Time

LEV TAHOR: Guatemalean Police Probing Child Abuse Allegations Inside Cult’s Compound

Rep. Ritchie Torres BLASTS US Airlines For “Effective Boycott” Of Israel

More Details About Op Summer Camps: Hospitals, No Deadline & Evacuation? [Video, Photos]

BLOODTHIRSTY: Top Hamas Official Khaled Mashal Calls for Resumption of Suicide Bombings

REVEALED: Aryeh Zalmanovich, H’yd, Was The Hostage Murdered Next To Al-Qadi

In Shootout With Terrorists Hiding In Mosque, IDF Kills Islamic Jihad Tulkarm Chief

Rav Moshe Shternbuch To American Bochurim: Don’t Be Afraid To Return To Eretz Yisroel [VIDEO]

Report: Smaller Terrorist Groups In Gaza Planning Violent Coup Against Hamas And Sinwar

WELCOME TO 1933: Almost Half Of Jewish Students Report “Rarely” Or “Never” Feeling Safe On College Campuses

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network