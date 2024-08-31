BREAKING: IDF Discovers Bodies Underground in Gaza, Possibly Hostages Held by Hamas

Late Motzei Shabbos, the IDF announced the discovery of more bodies underground in Gaza, which are likely those of Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas.

Amid social media speculation regarding the identities of the potential hostages, the IDF stated that confirmation would only be possible once the bodies have been returned to Israel and examined by professional experts, likely on Sunday.

IDF sources clarified that if the bodies are indeed those of hostages, they were not killed in any recent skirmish with Hamas in the area, as no military force was used nearby.

In Rehoboth, Delaware, US President Joe Biden, after leaving a church service, commented on the IDF’s statement about finding bodies in Gaza that could be hostages. He remarked on the uncertainty surrounding the exact number and identities, stating there is “a lot of speculation who they are,” and emphasized the need to wait until the bodies are identified and “their families are notified.”

“It’s time this war ended. We should end this war. I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement,” Biden added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)