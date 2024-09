Recent assessments have revealed that the number of Gazans who breached the Israeli border on October 7 was double what was initially believed, according to a report by Channel 12 on Saturday.

Data from the Israel Defense Forces’ Gaza Division shows that around 3,800 members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces were among the estimated 6,000 Gazans who crossed into Israel that day.

This significant increase highlights the scale of the infiltration during the attack.