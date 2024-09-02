Biden Blames Hamas for Deaths of American-Israeli Hostages, Vows To Hold Hamas Leaders Responsible

President Biden has made it clear that Hamas is responsible for the deaths of American-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages, a US official stated on Monday. This response came after Biden faced criticism for earlier comments suggesting that Prime Minister Netanyahu wasn’t doing enough to secure a hostage deal.

“The President has been clear that Hamas is responsible for killing Hersh and the others and Hamas leaders will pay for their crimes,” the official emphasized. Biden is also urging the Israeli government to act with urgency in securing the release of the remaining hostages.

A statement from the Whitehouse reads: “Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris met in the White House Situation Room with the U.S. hostage deal negotiation team following the murder of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages by Hamas. President Biden expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder, and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas’s leaders accountable.”

Earlier in the day, Biden mentioned that Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and added that he is “close” to presenting a final deal to negotiators working on a hostage and ceasefire agreement in Gaza. “We’re very close to that,” Biden said in response to a question from CNN about his plans to present a final proposal.

In response, a senior official from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office expressed confusion over Biden’s comments, stating, “It is puzzling that President Biden is pressing Prime Minister Netanyahu, who agreed to the US (hostage deal) proposal as early as May 31 and to the US bridging proposal on August 16, and not Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who continues to vehemently refuse any deal.”

The Israeli official further warned that Biden’s admission is “especially dangerous when it is made just days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, including an American citizen,” referring to the killing of Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)