URGENT TEFILLOS: Chassidim Driving To Reb Shayele Seriously Injured In Car Accident

Chassidish avreichim on the way back from davening at the kever of Reb Shayele of Kerestir in Hungary were involved in a serious car accident only five minutes away from the town early Tuesday afternoon.

Their vehicle collided with a truck, leaving the two chassidim sitting in the front seat seriously injured and the two in the back seat lightly injured. Some reports say that one of the chassidim is in critical condition.

The seriously injured victims were evacuated via helicopter to the hospital and the lightly injured victims were evacuated by ambulance.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for:

Avraham Eliezer ben Tsharna Leah

Chaim Yeshayahu ben Hinda Bluma

Yisrael Pinchas ben Sora

Meir Tzvi ben Sora Esther

