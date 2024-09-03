Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

URGENT TEFILLOS: Chassidim Driving To Reb Shayele Seriously Injured In Car Accident


Chassidish avreichim on the way back from davening at the kever of Reb Shayele of Kerestir in Hungary were involved in a serious car accident only five minutes away from the town early Tuesday afternoon.

Their vehicle collided with a truck, leaving the two chassidim sitting in the front seat seriously injured and the two in the back seat lightly injured. Some reports say that one of the chassidim is in critical condition.

The seriously injured victims were evacuated via helicopter to the hospital and the lightly injured victims were evacuated by ambulance.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for:

Avraham Eliezer ben Tsharna Leah

Chaim Yeshayahu ben Hinda Bluma

Yisrael Pinchas ben Sora

Meir Tzvi ben Sora Esther

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue

Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hostage Deaths, Plans to Intensify Action Against Hamas

WATCH THIS: Netanyahu BLASTS International Pressure After 6 Hostages Executed

WATCH: Israeli President Asks For Forgiveness From Family Of Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin HY”D

Democrat Ro Khana: Kamala Harris Has “Expressed Openness” To Potentially Cutting Off Aid To Israel [VIDEO]

Biden Blames Hamas for Deaths of American-Israeli Hostages, Vows To Hold Hamas Leaders Responsible

SEE THE CHASDEI HASHEM: Military Sappers Detonate Powerful Bomb Intended To Kill Dozens

PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Posts Video Of 6 Slain Hostages

New York Imam Calls To “Take Out” Prominent Jewish Professor At Columbia University [VIDEO]

FAILED LEFTIST STRIKE: Court Rules Against It, Almost All Cities Refused To Join, Flights At Ben-Gurion On Schedule

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network