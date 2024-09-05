Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Terror Attack At Israeli Embassy In Munich On Anniversary Of 1972 Olympic Massacre


A terrorist opened fire with an M-16 rife outside the Israeli embassy in Munich on Thursday morning.

Police officers fired at the terrorist, neutralizing him. Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

Police are searching the area with the help of a police helicopter to rule out accomplices to the attack and residents were advised to avoid the area.

Ironically, the embassy was closed on Thursday due to a memorial ceremony for the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes in the 1972 Munich Olympics attack.

In another ironic twist, police officers at the NS-Dokumentationszentrum , a museum next to the consulate that is dedicated to the history and consequences of the Nazi regime and the role of Munich as the capital of the movement, were the ones who responded to the attack. The museum is located at the site of the former Brown House, the Nazi Party headquarters.

The Foreign Ministry stated: “There was a shooting near the Israeli consulate in Munich. The consulate is closed today due to a memorial service for the Munich massacre victims and no consulate staff were harmed in the incident. The shooter has been neutralized by German security forces, and the situation is being handled by them.”

Scene of the incident. (Screenshot)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



