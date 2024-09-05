NETANYAHU ON FOX: “There Is Not A Deal In The Making” [SEE VIDEO]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday was as clear as he has ever been about how he views a ceasefire and hostage agreement with Hamas.

“There’s not a deal in the making,” he told Fox News. “Unfortunately, it’s not close.”

He denied reports that the US Administration believes that an agreement is 90% completed.

“It’s exactly inaccurate. There’s a story, a narrative out there, that there’s a deal out there.”

Hamas “don’t agree to anything. Not to the Philadelphi Corridor, not to the keys of exchanging hostages for jailed terrorists, not to anything. So that’s just a false narrative.”

In the Fox News interview, Netanyahu said that Hamas has obstructed a deal.

“The obstacle to the end of this war is Hamas. The obstacle to the release of hostages is Hamas. The ones who butchered in a sling, murdering six people in cold blood, riddling them with bullets and then firing bullets into their heads is Hamas. It’s not Israel. It’s not me.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)