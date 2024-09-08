Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
1 In 5 College Students Avoid Being Friends With “Zionist” Peers, Study Finds


A study funded by the Jim Joseph Foundation reveals growing opposition to Israel among U.S. college students, with many seeking to socially isolate peers who express support for Israel. The 65-page report, titled “A Year of Campus Conflict and Growth: An Over-Time Study of the Impact of the Israel-Hamas War on U.S. College Students,” was released on Sept. 3 and examines the experiences of Jewish and non-Jewish students on campuses across the country.

Conducted by College Pulse, the study includes surveys from the same cohort of students between 2022 and 2024, along with hour-long focus group sessions. The findings are striking: one in five non-Jewish respondents reported they would avoid friendships with individuals who support Israel, while over half of Jewish students acknowledged that openly supporting Israel often comes with social repercussions.

“This study, conducted over three years, reveals extraordinary detail about the experience of American college students during a historic period of tensions on campus,” said co-author Eitan Hersh, a political science professor at Tufts University.

