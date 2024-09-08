Anti-Israel Protesters at Harvard Chant “Long Live the Intifada” As Fall Semester Begins [VIDEO]

Despite the heavy police presence, the protest, organized by Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP), proceeded without incident, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Approximately 80 protesters participated in the march, which concluded with a rally outside a campus building where Harvard’s interim president, Alan Garber, met with HOOP representatives. The group has been demanding that Harvard disclose and divest from investments related to Israel.

“No matter what the university says or does, our demands have always been crystal clear: Disclose and divest,” HOOP organizer Tamar Sella told the Crimson. “These meetings were never the end goal of our campaign.”

The protest also included speakers criticizing the university’s decision to discipline students who had participated in a pro-Palestinian encampment earlier in the year. The Crimson reported that five students involved in the 20-day encampment were suspended, while more than 20 others were placed on probation.

Harvard and other elite U.S. campuses have become focal points for anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian activism, especially following Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 251 hostages.

Following the attack, roughly 30 Harvard student organizations blamed Israel for the violence. In June, a task force on antisemitism at Harvard concluded that Israeli students on campus were facing severe exclusion. The university’s handling of Jewish student concerns has been under scrutiny since the attack.

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned in January after failing to adequately address whether “calls for the genocide of Jews” violated university policy during a congressional hearing. Gay’s resignation came after conservative activists published evidence of multiple instances of plagiarism in her academic work, though the university’s board had previously decided against firing her.

