WATCH: Hezbollah Fires Barrage Of 50 Rockets, Direct Hits In Kiryat Shmona


Hezbollah fired about 50 rockets at Kiryat Shmona and nearby communities in the Upper Galil overnight Motzei Shabbos.

Two rockets scored direct hits in Kiryat Shmona, with one hitting a building, causing heavy property damage. Another hit a sidewalk, damaging a parked car.

Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries as the town is largely empty of residents, who were evacuated from the area shortly after the war began.

The IDF said that at least 50 rockets were fired in three separate barrages, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Some rockets fell in open areas.

Hezbollah claimed responsiblity for the attacks, saying that the strikes were in retaliation for an IDF strike on a town in southern Lebanon, in which three emergency responders were reportedly killed.

In response to the overnight strikes, the IDF carried out aristrikes against Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon. One strike killed two Hezbollah operatives in a terror compound in Froun.

Footage from Kiryat Shemona:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



