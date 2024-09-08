Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Jordanians Fill The Streets, Distribute Candies To Celebrate Murder Of Israelis In Terror Attack


Jordanians distributed candies to passersby on streets throughout the kingdom on Sunday in celebration of the murders of three Israelis in a shooting at the Allenby Bridge Crossing between Jordan and Israel on Sunday morning.

One photo showed a note alongside the candies on the tray stating: “Sweets for the “heroic operation.”

The terrorist who carried out the attack was a Jordanian truck driver identified as Maher Dhiab Hussein al-Jazi, 39. He was eliminated immediately after the attack by Israeli security forces.

Later on Sunday, videos from Amman showed crowds in the streets cheering, waving Palestinian flags and launching fireworks in celebration of the murders.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



