Neturei Karta Member Arrested After Attack On Monsey Service Station

33-year-old Benzion Rivlin, a member of Neturei Karta, was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and trespassing, after attacking the Monsey Service Station over its support for Israel, MONSEY SCOOP REPORTED.

Rivlin attempted to damage an American/Israeli flag at the service station early Tuesday morning using spray paint, but was caught by Ramapo police officers moments later. Sources tell Monsey Scoop that a Ramapo Police officer saw Rivlin in the act, and arrested him following a brief pursuit.

This is not the first such incident at Monsey Service Station, as the business has faced vandalism, flag theft, and protests since the owner’s daughter began displaying an Israeli flag earlier this year.

“Between the stealing of the flags and the spray-painting on the sidewalks… the chanting and protesting outside and the dead fish thrown in front of our building, I couldn’t even tell you how many times we’ve been going through this,” the business told News12.

While police cannot confirm if Rivlin is connected to previous incidents, he was arrested in March on a different hate crime-related charge. Rivlin is due in court on September 19 for the latest charges.

