NAHARIYA NEIS: Hezbollah Drone Hits 14-Floor High-Rise Building

The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched a drone attack on Israel on Monday morning at about 11 a.m., triggering a series of sirens in cities and communities across northern Israel.

One of the drones scored a direct hit on an apartment on one of the upper floors of a 14-story residential apartment building in Nahariya.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries as the building is unoccupied.

The police stated: “The police are currently handling the scene of a rocket hit in Nahariya. Initial reports indicate that the impact site is in a residential area with no reports of injuries at this stage. Officers and bomb disposal units are now isolating the impact site and searching for additional shrapnel fragments to remove further risk to the public.”

The video below shows the moment the drone hits the building in footage taken from security cameras:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)