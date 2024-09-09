Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

4 Waves Of IDF-Attributed Strikes In Syria Destroy Iranian Missile Facility, Kill 14


Several waves of Israeli-attributed airstrikes hit central Syria overnight Sunday, targeting the Masyaf area, a city in Syria’s Hama province.

According to Syrian media reports, at least 14 people were killed and 43 were injured in the strikes that were described in Arab media as the “most massive wave of attacks in years.”

The strikes targeted positions of the pro-Iranian militias and the Revolutionary Guards in Syria. Reuters quoted two “regional intelligence sources” as saying that a major military research center for chemical arms production near Masyaf was struck several times. The center is believed to host a team of Iranian military experts involved in manufacturing precision surface-to-surface missiles.

The strikes destroyed buildings and caused fires to break out in the surrounding forest area.

Fire in the forest surrounding the missile production facility targeted in Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

Israel has not commented on the strikes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Boro Park Levaya And Monsey Kevura Of Skulener Rebbe ZT”L

Trump Addresses Republican Jewish Coalition, Warns That If Harris Wins The Election “Israel Is Gone”

Here’s What The IDF Found On Yahye Sinwar’s Laptop Seized From Gaza

WATCH: Jewish Children In Shiraz, Iran Recite Selichos

Jordanians Fill The Streets, Distribute Candies To Celebrate Murder Of Israelis In Terror Attack

WATCH IN FULL: Levaya Of Harav Avremel Ausband Zt”l In Eretz Yisroel And Riverdale [VIDEOS]

Anti-Israel Protesters at Harvard Chant “Long Live the Intifada” As Fall Semester Begins [VIDEO]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Skulener Rebbe, Harav Yeshaya Yaakov Portugal ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

WATCH: Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 Of Last 10 Presidential Elections Says Kamala Will Win

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network