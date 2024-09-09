Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Supporters Target Children Outside Perth’s Only Jewish School


Australian Hamas supporters held a protest outside Perth’s only Jewish school on Monday, The Australian reported.

Carmel Schoool is a Modern Orthodox school that offers Jewish education from pre-school through high school, the only Jewish school located in Western Australia.

The Australian Jewish Association slammed the protesters for targeting children, stating: “This outrageous protest crosses all red lines. To bring their anti-Israel hate right near the heart of the Perth Jewish community, including the city’s only Jewish school. AJA has been contacted by outraged members of the Perth Jewish community.”

“Our community will not be intimidated. The Government needs to start taking this seriously. Jewish children targeted outside Carmel School, Perth’s only Jewish school.‘Free Palestine’ hate has swept across Australia as Labor governments have stood by. How low will they stoop?”

Sky News host Sharri Markson also slammed the protest, stating: “Palestinian protesters targeting a Jewish school in Perth this morning is utterly unacceptable. There are NO circumstances where scaring school children is ok. Shame on them. WA Premier Roger Cook needs to call this out and make sure anyone outside a school is removed immediately.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 2-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Calvert Drive

Hostages Fought Off Hamas Killers In Final Moments, Knesset Security Cabinet “Horrified” By Footage From Tunnel

Neturei Karta Member Arrested After Attack On Monsey Service Station

FAILURE AFTER FAILURE: IDF Rebuffed Security Concerns Before Oct. 7 Supernova Festival Massacre

JetBlue Apologizes After Israel Is Labeled “Palestinian Territories” In Onboard Maps

Chance Of Hostage-Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas “Close To Zero”, Israeli Sources Report

HIGHWAY DRAMA: As Helicopter Hovers, Cops Arrest Suspected Terrorists

PURE HATRED: BBC Committed 1,533 Editorial Breaches In Anti-Israel War Coverage, Report Finds

SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Joe Biden Has Racked Up 48 Years’ Worth Of Vacation Time During His Presidency

4 Waves Of IDF-Attributed Strikes In Syria Destroy Iranian Missile Facility, Kill 25

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network