Hamas Supporters Target Children Outside Perth’s Only Jewish School

Australian Hamas supporters held a protest outside Perth’s only Jewish school on Monday, The Australian reported.

Carmel Schoool is a Modern Orthodox school that offers Jewish education from pre-school through high school, the only Jewish school located in Western Australia.

The Australian Jewish Association slammed the protesters for targeting children, stating: “This outrageous protest crosses all red lines. To bring their anti-Israel hate right near the heart of the Perth Jewish community, including the city’s only Jewish school. AJA has been contacted by outraged members of the Perth Jewish community.”

“Our community will not be intimidated. The Government needs to start taking this seriously. Jewish children targeted outside Carmel School, Perth’s only Jewish school.‘Free Palestine’ hate has swept across Australia as Labor governments have stood by. How low will they stoop?”

Sky News host Sharri Markson also slammed the protest, stating: “Palestinian protesters targeting a Jewish school in Perth this morning is utterly unacceptable. There are NO circumstances where scaring school children is ok. Shame on them. WA Premier Roger Cook needs to call this out and make sure anyone outside a school is removed immediately.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)