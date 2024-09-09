In The Latest Pointless Gesture, Protesters Unfurl Palestinian Flag On Williamsburg Bridge [VIDEO]

In yet another display of performative activism, a large Palestinian flag was draped across the Brooklyn tower of the Williamsburg Bridge during Monday morning’s rush hour. Because what better way to “raise awareness” than to inconvenience everyday New Yorkers just trying to get to work?

Footage on Citizen captured two individuals, likely police officers, climbing up to remove the flag—because, of course, someone had to clean up the mess left behind by these “activists.” Meanwhile, patrol boats circled the base of the bridge as if this stunt was anything more than an annoyance. For reference, the Brooklyn tower stands at 310 feet, according to the New York City Department of Transportation, making the flag’s placement just dramatic enough for the attention these demonstrators seem to crave.

This incident follows on the heels of anti-Israel protests at Columbia University and Barnard College last week, where two individuals were arrested. The Williamsburg Bridge has already seen its fair share of theatrics, including mass arrests during a “Shut It Down for Palestine” rally earlier this year. But surely, with enough flag-waving and bridge-blocking, real change is just around the corner.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)