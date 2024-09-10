Moldova Blocks Chassidim Traveling To Uman For Rosh Hashana, Will Reroute Them Through Romania And Poland

Thousands of Israelis traveling to the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine, ahead of Rosh Hashanah will no longer be able to connect through Moldova and will instead be rerouted through Romania and Poland, a trip organizer said on Sunday.

This year’s trip has become even more challenging after Moldovan authorities decided last week to bar Israeli charter flights from landing in their country, citing security concerns at the airport. The decision came after months of negotiations to facilitate the flights. “We feel exploited by the Moldovans after months of talks on the issue,” said Levi Yitzhak Gvirtz of Ichud Breslev in Uman.

The change is expected to affect approximately 15,000 passengers on charter flights, half of the 30,000 visitors anticipated this year, with the majority coming from Israel. Organizers are now working to reroute all travelers through neighboring Romania and Poland, as flights directly to Ukraine are not possible due to the ongoing war.

“People will not give up on the trip,” Gvirtz noted, “but now they will face more discomfort, and that’s a shame.”

Despite warnings from Israeli and Ukrainian officials last year, including a cautionary statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the pilgrimage to Uman continues. Netanyahu had urged travelers to take full responsibility for their safety, stunningly saying, “God has not always protected us, both on Ukrainian and other European soil.”

The United States has also issued a travel advisory against American citizens traveling to Uman.

