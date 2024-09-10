Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Suspect Arrested in Highway Bust Was Chevron Terrorist En Route To Imminent Attack


The main suspect arrested in a dramatic operation on Highway 6 on Monday was a member of a terrorist cell from a village near Chevron who was en route to carry out a major terror attack in central Israel.

Kan News reported that the Shin Bet provided intelligence information indicating that the suspect was on his way to central Israel in a shuttle van, along with 12 other illegal Palestinian workers.

A helicopter and numerous security forces, including skilled Shin Bet operatives, were immediately deployed to Highway 6 to intercept the suspect and take him for questioning.

No weapons or explosives were found on the suspect but it is possible that an explosive device was waiting for him inside Israel, near the site of the planned attack. The suspect was immediately transferred for interrogation, during which he revealed his plan, including the identities of two additional members of the terror cell.

Security forces immediately raided the homes of the two additional suspects and arrested them. A search of their homes revealed numerous weapons, which were seized.

The weapons found in the homes of the terror suspects near Chevron. ( Shin Bet)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



