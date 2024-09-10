Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Illegal Palestinian Residents Caught In Heart Of Chareidi Neighborhood


Police officers from the Lev HaBira station in Jerusalem were called to a street in Mea Shearim on Monday evening due to concerns that there were illegal residents in the area.

The officers who arrived at the scene conducted searches in a building under renovation, and after hearing noises from inside, they entered and found two Palestinians from Yehudah and Shomron, aged 19 and 20, lying on the roof of the apartment.

The two were arrested by the officers.

During the searches conducted by the officers, using ladders to navigate between the levels of the house, they identified another suspect – a 48-year-old Palestinian Authority resident, who was also arrested.

This incident joins another arrest that took place a few hours earlier in the same neighborhood. Shortly after 4:00 PM, a report was received about a suspect and officers were dispatched to the scene, where they spotted a suspect walking down the street.

Despite claiming to be a resident of East Jerusalem and 16 years old, a thorough investigation revealed that he was an 18-year-old illegal resident of Al-Eizariya, a town in the Palestinian Authority. The officers searched his belongings and found ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the police station.

Illegal Palestinian caught with bullets in Mea Shearim. (Israel Police)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYC’s Top Doctor Urges Parents Not To Give Smartphones To Children Amid Growing Mental Health Problems

IDF Kills Radwan Force Commander In Strike Deep In Lebanon [Videos]

HEADS IN THE SAND: Jews Support Harris Over Trump 68% To 25%, New Survey Shows

Suspect Arrested in Highway Bust Was Chevron Terrorist En Route To Imminent Attack

TOOK PART IN OCT. 7: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Commanders Hiding Behind Human Shields In Khan Younis

Likud MK: “We’ll Be At War With Lebanon In A Matter Of Days”

EPIC TROLL: Conservative Comedian Asks Nancy Pelosi For Stock Tips At Book Signing Event [VIDEO]

BLOWOUT? Trump Forecast To Win EVERY SINGLE Swing State In Latest Election Wiz Prediction

In The Latest Pointless Gesture, Protesters Unfurl Palestinian Flag On Williamsburg Bridge [VIDEO]

FASCINATING INSIGHT: Study Reveals What Orthodox Jews Think Of Their Middos Ahead Of Rosh Hashana

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network