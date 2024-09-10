Illegal Palestinian Residents Caught In Heart Of Chareidi Neighborhood

Police officers from the Lev HaBira station in Jerusalem were called to a street in Mea Shearim on Monday evening due to concerns that there were illegal residents in the area.

The officers who arrived at the scene conducted searches in a building under renovation, and after hearing noises from inside, they entered and found two Palestinians from Yehudah and Shomron, aged 19 and 20, lying on the roof of the apartment.

The two were arrested by the officers.

During the searches conducted by the officers, using ladders to navigate between the levels of the house, they identified another suspect – a 48-year-old Palestinian Authority resident, who was also arrested.

This incident joins another arrest that took place a few hours earlier in the same neighborhood. Shortly after 4:00 PM, a report was received about a suspect and officers were dispatched to the scene, where they spotted a suspect walking down the street.

Despite claiming to be a resident of East Jerusalem and 16 years old, a thorough investigation revealed that he was an 18-year-old illegal resident of Al-Eizariya, a town in the Palestinian Authority. The officers searched his belongings and found ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the police station.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)