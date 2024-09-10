Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Meron, Galil; Gallant Hints At War In North [Videos]

Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of at least 30 rockets at Meron and 15 rockets at the western Galil on Tuesday afternoon.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and others fell in open areas.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the northern border on Tuesday morning and hinted that the IDF is preparing for an all-out war in the north.

He spoke to the commanders and soldiers stationed near the border, saying: “The center of gravity is moving north. We’re about to complete our mission in the south but we have a mission here that hasn’t been completed – to change the security situation and bring the residents back to their homes.”

“The instructions you’ve been waiting for here today were given in the south and I saw the forces acting. After three weeks of waiting, they were told to ‘Get moving.’ They got moving and completed their mission, and it will happen here too. You need to be prepared and ready to carry out this mission.”

“We’re finishing training all the units for a ground operation in all its aspects – from the platoon level to the command level. We’re ready for action; we will know when to begin. Do everything you need to do, make the most of your time, because once it happens – it happens.”

“Be prepared, this is unlike any other mission. You have the full capability to carry out the mission you’re training for. Thank you, thank you to the families who support you, and thank you to the commanders.”

Rocket fire and interceptions at Meron:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)