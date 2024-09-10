Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Officer Who Led Surfside Rescue Op Injured In Collapsed Tunnel In Gaza


The IDF stated on Tuesday evening that a senior IDF officer was seriously injured in the morning in a tunnel collapse in Gaza during operational activity.

IDF forces were mapping and preparing tunnels for demolition in  the central Gaza Strip when the collapse occurred. The officer was rescued from the tunnel and evacuated to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

The officer was identified as a Col. (res.) Golan Vach, who headed the Home Front Command’s rescue delegation in Surfside, Florida in 2021. The unit recovered 81 of the 98 victims at the site, with Vach personally locating 20 of the victims.

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Miami Dade Fire Department Chief Alan Cominsky presents a medal to Golan Vach, Commander of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) National Rescue Unit during a send off ceremony on July 10, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Ironically, in the pre-October 7 world, Vach also led Israel’s Home Front Command search and rescue teams following the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey in February 2023 and later received a medal from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was then working to restore friendly relations with Israel.

The Israeli rescue mission was one of the first to arrive in Turkey after the earthquake and succeeded in extricating 19 people alive from the rubble, the most of any rescue team. Erdogan showed his “gratitude” by turning against Israel is the most ugly and vicious fashion following the October 7 assault.

Vachs, a father of seven, has been on continuous reserve duty since October 7. Following the assault, he led a rescue unit on the kibbutzim in the south searching for survivors and rescuing anyone he could and has been on continuous reserve duty since then.

Golan davening Shacharis the first morning in Turkey. (Chaim Goldberg)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



