US Official Warns That War With Hezbollah Would Be “Catastrophic”

A senior US official on Monday warned against an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, saying that it would result in “catastrophic and unforeseen consequences,” journalist Barak Ravid reported.

Ravid, who writes for Axios in English and Walla in Hebrew is widely considered as the Biden administration’s mouthpiece.

Speaking at the Middle East America Dialogue (MEAD) annual summit in Washington D.C., the official said. “No war happens in lab conditions, it’s not a game. There would be serious consequences for both sides.”

The official scoffed at the idea of “​​let’s go to war and destroy all Hezbollah’s missiles and everything will be fine. It’s not that simple. There is no magic solution. The other side cannot be destroyed. At the end of the war, Israel may pay a heavy price and not achieve its goals.”

The official continued by saying that a diplomatic solution must be reached rather than a military one.

However, he did not provide details on how to convince a terror group to agree to a diplomatic solution, especially considering that Hezbollah has long violated the pre-existing “diplomatic” UN 1701 resolution to retreat north of the Litani River.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)