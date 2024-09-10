Israeli Envoy Offers Sinwar Safe Passage Out Of Gaza In Exchange For Release Of All Hostages

Gal Hirsch, the Israeli government’s official envoy overseeing efforts to free hostages in Gaza, has made an offer to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – offering the blood-drenched terrorist leader safe passage for him and his family if Hamas were to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip and release all hostages currently held by the group.

“We are ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him,” Hirsch told Bloomberg News. “We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization, de-radicalization of course — a new system that will manage Gaza.”

Hirsch added that he had presented this offer a day and a half ago, though he did not comment on whether there had been any response from Hamas. The proposal, which represents a bold diplomatic gesture, underscores Israel’s desire to resolve the hostage crisis while also seeking long-term changes in Gaza’s governance.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of interest or response from Hamas, leaving the fate of the hostages and the potential for a breakthrough in negotiations uncertain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)