Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Envoy Offers Sinwar Safe Passage Out Of Gaza In Exchange For Release Of All Hostages


Gal Hirsch, the Israeli government’s official envoy overseeing efforts to free hostages in Gaza, has made an offer to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – offering the blood-drenched terrorist leader safe passage for him and his family if Hamas were to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip and release all hostages currently held by the group.

“We are ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him,” Hirsch told Bloomberg News.  “We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization, de-radicalization of course — a new system that will manage Gaza.”

Hirsch added that he had presented this offer a day and a half ago, though he did not comment on whether there had been any response from Hamas. The proposal, which represents a bold diplomatic gesture, underscores Israel’s desire to resolve the hostage crisis while also seeking long-term changes in Gaza’s governance.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of interest or response from Hamas, leaving the fate of the hostages and the potential for a breakthrough in negotiations uncertain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYC’s Top Doctor Urges Parents Not To Give Smartphones To Children Amid Growing Mental Health Problems

IDF Kills Radwan Force Commander In Strike Deep In Lebanon [Videos]

HEADS IN THE SAND: Jews Support Harris Over Trump 68% To 25%, New Survey Shows

Suspect Arrested in Highway Bust Was Chevron Terrorist En Route To Imminent Attack

TOOK PART IN OCT. 7: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Commanders Hiding Behind Human Shields In Khan Younis

Likud MK: “We’ll Be At War With Lebanon In A Matter Of Days”

EPIC TROLL: Conservative Comedian Asks Nancy Pelosi For Stock Tips At Book Signing Event [VIDEO]

BLOWOUT? Trump Forecast To Win EVERY SINGLE Swing State In Latest Election Wiz Prediction

In The Latest Pointless Gesture, Protesters Unfurl Palestinian Flag On Williamsburg Bridge [VIDEO]

FASCINATING INSIGHT: Study Reveals What Orthodox Jews Think Of Their Middos Ahead Of Rosh Hashana

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network