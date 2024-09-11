Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Reservist Severely Injured In Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Strike As Rockets Rain Down On Israel


An IDF reservist was severely injured in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile strike on Kibbutz Dan in northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

No siren was sounded before the impact. IDF and emergency forces rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the hospital.

The IDF responded with artillery fire at southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist and wounded a second one in a drone strike in southern Lebanon.

More than 60 rockets have been fired into Israel so far today.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Watch The Highlights Of The Trump-Kamala ABC News Debate

IDF Officer Who Led Surfside Rescue Op Injured In Collapsed Tunnel In Gaza

US Official Warns That War With Hezbollah Would Be “Catastrophic”

Channel 12 Journalist: “Knock Down A Building In Beirut”

MAILBAG: It’s Time To Flip The Script And Stop Acting Like Girls In Shidduchim Can’t Handle Rejection

HORROR: IDF Releases Footage of Hamas Tunnel Where Six Israeli Hostages Were Killed

NYC’s Top Doctor Urges Parents Not To Give Smartphones To Children Amid Growing Mental Health Problems

IDF Kills Radwan Force Commander In Strike Deep In Lebanon [Videos]

HEADS IN THE SAND: Jews Support Harris Over Trump 68% To 25%, New Survey Shows

Suspect Arrested in Highway Bust Was Chevron Terrorist En Route To Imminent Attack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network