IDF Reservist Severely Injured In Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Strike As Rockets Rain Down On Israel

An IDF reservist was severely injured in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile strike on Kibbutz Dan in northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

No siren was sounded before the impact. IDF and emergency forces rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the hospital.

The IDF responded with artillery fire at southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist and wounded a second one in a drone strike in southern Lebanon.

More than 60 rockets have been fired into Israel so far today.

