Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Ukraine Issues Multiple Urgent Pleas To Abstain From Traveling To Uman For Rosh Hashana


The Ukrainian government has issued to appeals in two days urging Breslover chassidim not to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, citing grave security concerns.

“We recommend pilgrims to consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman,” urged Igor Taburets, governor of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration on Wednesday. “Regular Russian attacks and damage to civilian objects, provocations are Ukrainian everyday life, unfortunately.”

The Ukrainian statement emphasized that Uman lacks sufficient air raid shelters to accommodate the anticipated travelers, and that the country’s martial law, curfew, and movement restrictions would impact chassidim.

“Russia’s ongoing full-scale military aggression against Ukraine poses real threats to people’s lives and safety,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, “[and] makes it impossible to guarantee the safety of foreign citizens on the territory of Ukraine.”

The minister warned that there is a “regime of martial law which provides for a number of additional regulations, including restrictions on freedom of movement, a curfew and enhanced patrols, a ban on holding mass events and gatherings, as well as the application of coercive measures against persons who will not comply with the established restrictions.”

The US State Department has also issued a travel warning, advising citizens against going to Rebbe Nachman’s kever for the Yom Tov.

Despite the warnings, up to 50,000 chassidim are expected to at least try to make it to Uman for Rosh Hashana.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. Rubbish rubbish rubbish.
    Every year there is another “warning”, when in reality it is all down to who was paid what/how much….
    Absolute rubbish.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Jewish Tech Billionaire Pulls Off First Private Spacewalk High Above Earth

ENDORSEMENT? Joe Biden Dons “Trump 2024” Hat, Poses With Kids In Pro-Trump Shirts

BLOODY WINDFALL: Hamas Has Made At Least $500 Million From “Humanitarian Aid” Shipped Into Gaza

DRAMA IN SYRIA: IDF Commandos Rappelled From Helicopters, Captured Iranian Officers

IDF Eliminates One Of Noa Marciano’s Captors In Gaza

ON THE ROPES: IDF Reveals Hamas Document Outlining The Terror Group’s Desperate Circumstances

MAILBAG: In The Wake Of Tragedy, Did We Miss The Opportunity For Real Change?

WATCH: US Ambassador Lew Visits Harav Dov Landau To Discuss Tensions Surrounding Har Habayis Visits

ISIS Supporter Who Planned To “Slaughter Jews” In NY Was In Canada On A Student Visa

HY”D: Adopted Son Of Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman Killed While Fighting Against Russia

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network