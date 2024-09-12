Ukraine Issues Multiple Urgent Pleas To Abstain From Traveling To Uman For Rosh Hashana

The Ukrainian government has issued to appeals in two days urging Breslover chassidim not to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, citing grave security concerns.

“We recommend pilgrims to consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman,” urged Igor Taburets, governor of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration on Wednesday. “Regular Russian attacks and damage to civilian objects, provocations are Ukrainian everyday life, unfortunately.”

The Ukrainian statement emphasized that Uman lacks sufficient air raid shelters to accommodate the anticipated travelers, and that the country’s martial law, curfew, and movement restrictions would impact chassidim.

“Russia’s ongoing full-scale military aggression against Ukraine poses real threats to people’s lives and safety,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, “[and] makes it impossible to guarantee the safety of foreign citizens on the territory of Ukraine.”

The minister warned that there is a “regime of martial law which provides for a number of additional regulations, including restrictions on freedom of movement, a curfew and enhanced patrols, a ban on holding mass events and gatherings, as well as the application of coercive measures against persons who will not comply with the established restrictions.”

The US State Department has also issued a travel warning, advising citizens against going to Rebbe Nachman’s kever for the Yom Tov.

Despite the warnings, up to 50,000 chassidim are expected to at least try to make it to Uman for Rosh Hashana.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)