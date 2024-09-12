Israeli UN Envoy Slams UN Chief: “Stop Whining & Distorting Reality!”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Dannon slammed UN General Secretary António Guterres for once again condemning Israel for striking Hamas terrorists who hide behind human shields.

IDF forces carried out an airstrike on a Hamas command center in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday. As per Hamas’s customary behavior of using civilians as human shields, the terror center was located in a school that was turned into a shelter after the war began.

The UNWRA claimed that six of its “employees’ were killed in the strike, prompting Guterres to state: “What’s happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable. A school turned shelter for around 12,000 people was hit by Israeli airstrikes again today. Six of our UNRWA colleagues are among those killed. These dramatic violations of international humanitarian law need to stop now.”

Danon responded: “What is ‘unacceptable,’ Antonia Guterres, is the fact that you refuse to recognize reality and continue to distort it. Terrorists operating out of civilian buildings previously used by the UNWRA are not ‘innocent.’ It is unconscionable that the UN continues to condemn Israel in its just war against terrorists while Hamas continues to use women and children as human shields.

“I suggest you carefully investigate who these terrorists were, what they were doing in the past and what atrocities they were committing when they were eliminated before making statements.

“I’ll reiterate: Israel will continue its just war against terrorism. The solution is not a ceasefire, but the release of all hostages still held in Gaza and the elimination of Hamas.”

Later on Thursday, the IDF published a list of nine Hamas terrorists killed in the strike, three of whom were also UNWRA employees. The IDF also stated that following the UNWRA’s allegations that its employees were killed in the strike, they made repeated requests for the identities of the employees but the “aid organization” refused to provide the names.

It’s very telling that Guterres refers to Hamas terrorists as his “UNWRA colleagues.”

