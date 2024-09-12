MAILBAG: From Tests To Torah: A Plea For Meaningful Education In Bais Yaakov

I would like to express my concern regarding the current approach to chinuch in Bais Yaakov schools. It seems that the focus has shifted from cultivating a genuine love and passion for Yiddishkeit to transforming these subjects into academic exercises. For many students, this learning feels like just another subject, burdened with challenging tests and heavy memorization. Unfortunately, once they graduate high school, many girls lose interest in continuing to cultivate their connection to Torah and mitzvos.

In contrast, yeshiva high schools for boys take a very different approach. The emphasis is on fostering a love for Torah, encouraging students to internalize the teachings. This often leads to a deep, lasting connection, as evidence by the many boys who choose to spend years learning in Israel before and after marriage. It raises the question: Why aren’t Bais Yaakov schools inspiring the same passion in girls?

The issue seems to lie in prioritizing academic achievement over spiritual growth. While academic success is certainly important, the pressure to excel in tests often overshadows the true goal—building a personal and lasting connection to Torah and mitzvos.

I believe it’s time to consider a shift in focus. Can we explore ways to reduce the pressure of exams and instead emphasize personal growth? Experiential learning, mentorship programs, and promoting post-high school Torah study opportunities could help create a more meaningful experience for students.

This is an important conversation for the future of Jewish education, and I would appreciate people’s thoughts on how we can foster positive change.

Sincerely,

C.P.

