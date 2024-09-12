Netanyahu’s Office Denies Report: “There Is No New War Forum”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Thursday denying a Kan report earlier this week that a new war forum was established after the previous one was dissolved in June following the resignation of National Unity chairman Benny Gantz from the government and in the wake of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s demand to join it.

“Contrary to media reports, there is no ‘new limited-security forum,'” the statement said.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu regularly holds security discussions to which different ministers are invited from time to time in accordance with their responsibilities. This was the case this week when Minister Yoav Kisch participated in the Cabinet meeting, and yesterday when Minister Ben-Gvir took part in a consultation.”

