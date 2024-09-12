Car Explosion in Central Israel Injures 12, Including Four Children in Critical Condition

At least twelve people were injured today in a car explosion in the central Israeli city of Ramle, which ignited a fire that spread to two nearby stores. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and Magen David Adom (MDA) provided initial treatment to the victims before transferring them to Shamir Medical Center and Kaplan Medical Center for further care.

Among the injured are four children in critical condition: a two-month-old baby, a 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl. Additionally, one person sustained serious injuries, while a 52-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were moderately injured. Five others are being treated for minor wounds.

Israel Police, led by Central District Commander Avi Bitton, are investigating the incident. Bomb squads are on-site examining the vehicle to ensure there are no further threats to public safety. Police forces are also working to evacuate people trapped in the two stores that caught fire as a result of the explosion.

Authorities have stated they are treating the explosion as a criminal act and do not suspect terrorism as a motive.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)