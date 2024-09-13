Netanyahu And UTJ Chairman Reach Agreement On Charedi Draft Law, Aims To Pass Before Rosh Hashanah

A report in the Hebrew-language Hamodia newspaper, which is affiliated with the Agudas Yisroel faction of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, claims that an agreement has been reached between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf regarding the formulation and promotion of the Draft Law. The law, which is expected to advance in the coming days, aims to protect the rights of yeshiva students and recognize the importance of limud Torah.

According to the report, the proposed law “will recognize the importance of Torah study and of Torah students and will thwart the harm being done to yeshiva students.” Goldknopf reportedly told Netanyahu that the law must pass all three readings in the Knesset before Rosh Hashanah.

The meeting between the two leaders, held at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, included senior officials from both offices and resulted in a commitment to hold a follow-up meeting next week to monitor the law’s progress.

The Draft Law, however, has faced opposition from some members of Netanyahu’s Likud party. MKs Amichai Chikli, Moshe Sa’ada, and Dan Illouz wrote a letter to the Prime Minister following the outbreak of the war, expressing their concerns. They argued that it is unfair for certain segments of Israeli society to bear the burden of security while “others” – referring to the exemption of bnei yeshiva from military service – continue their daily routines.

In addition, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that he will not support the Draft Law unless it gains broad support, including from members of the opposition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)