IDF Says Hamas’s Rafah Brigade In Southern Gaza Has Been Fully Dismantled

The IDF’s 162nd Division has been conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area over the past few months, resulting in the elimination of over 2,000 terrorists and the destruction of approximately 13 kilometers of underground tunnel routes.

The operations have successfully dismantled the Rafah Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization, with recent weeks seeing the involvement of multiple brigades and units, including the Nahal Brigade, Givati Brigade, 401st Brigade, Yahalom Unit, and Shayetet 13, in the Tel al-Sultan area.

These efforts have led to the elimination of over 250 terrorists, including senior commanders such as Mahmoud Hamdan, and the destruction of 80% of underground tunnel routes near and beneath the Philadelphi Corridor. The division’s engineering forces and Yahalom Unit continue to locate and destroy remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area.

