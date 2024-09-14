Hezbollah Fires Heavy Barrages At Tzfas Area On Shabbos, Motzei Shabbos

Non-stop sirens blared in northern Israel from the early hours of Shabbos morning as Hezbollah pounded the area with a heavy rocket barrage of over 60 rockets and drones.

The rockets were aimed mainly at Tzfas, the Galil, and the Kinneret area.

Most of the rockets fell in open areas and others were intercepted by the Iron Dome. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries but several fires broke out in multiple locations in the Upper Galil.

In response to the launches, the IDF carried out aristrikes on Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon and destroyed one of the rocket launchers used in the attack.

Hezbollah fired more rockets and drones at the Tzfas area on Motzei Shabbos.

In the video below, some of the rocket interceptions can be seen over Tzfas:

The video below shows a drone that crashed near Rosh Pina, causing a fire. Baruch Hashem, there were no casualties:

