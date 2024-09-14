Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Police Arrest Illegal Palestinian Disguised As Chareidi From Bnei Brak


Traffic police operating in Ramat Gan on Friday morning spotted a man riding an electric bike without a helmet properly secured on his head.

They stopped the man and after asking him for his ID, he tried to flee. The officer responded swiftly, arresting the suspect and transferring him for questioning at the Bnei Brak police station.

During the interrogation, the police discovered that the “Chareidi” man was an illegal Palestinian, 49, from the Shomron.

A search of the suspect and his belongings revealed a stolen identification card showing him to be a Chareidi man from Bnei Brak, four mobile phones, an IDF combat soldier identification card, pepper spray, and a large sum of cash.

Israel Police

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



