Naftali Bennett Reportedly Laying Groundwork for Political Comeback

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is actively preparing for a return to the political arena, according to a report by Chadashot Sof Shavua. Bennett has reportedly reached out to over 100 activists as part of a broader strategy to reestablish his political presence. One key figure in this effort is a woman described as the “head of the field headquarters,” who has begun sending out text messages to rally support.

Bennett’s resurgence comes amid recent polls showing him as a strong contender for the prime ministerial position. A poll conducted by Ulpan Shishi revealed that 40% of respondents viewed Bennett as the best candidate for the role, compared to 29% who favored current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents did not support either candidate, and 6% remained undecided.

When posed against opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, Netanyahu held a slight edge, garnering 31% support compared to 29% for Lapid. However, a significant 34% of respondents indicated that they believe neither is a suitable candidate for prime minister.

These results suggest that Bennett’s potential return could significantly shift the Israeli political landscape, as many voters appear disillusioned with both the current leadership and the primary opposition​.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)