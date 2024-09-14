IDF Reports Major Successes in Tel Al-Sultan Operations, Eliminates Over 100 Terrorists

The IDF has reported significant progress in its ongoing operations in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, where troops from the 162nd Division have been carrying out precise, intelligence-driven operations against terrorists. The targeted operations have resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, who were entrenched in the area.

In addition to neutralizing terrorists, the IDF has located and destroyed rocket launchers, weapons caches, and other terrorist infrastructure. Among the seized items were sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and grenades.

As part of the broader effort to dismantle underground terror networks, IDF troops have also uncovered multiple tunnel shafts and mapped out extensive underground tunnels over the past two weeks, further weakening the terror groups’ capabilities.

