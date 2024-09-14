Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Reports Major Successes in Tel Al-Sultan Operations, Eliminates Over 100 Terrorists


The IDF has reported significant progress in its ongoing operations in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, where troops from the 162nd Division have been carrying out precise, intelligence-driven operations against terrorists. The targeted operations have resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, who were entrenched in the area.

In addition to neutralizing terrorists, the IDF has located and destroyed rocket launchers, weapons caches, and other terrorist infrastructure. Among the seized items were sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and grenades.

As part of the broader effort to dismantle underground terror networks, IDF troops have also uncovered multiple tunnel shafts and mapped out extensive underground tunnels over the past two weeks, further weakening the terror groups’ capabilities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Man Wearing Palestinian Pin Shot In Stomach After Charging Pro-Israel Protesters In Newton, Massachusetts

Israeli Police Release Footage of Elite Yamam Unit Detaining Wanted Palestinian in West Bank Hospital

BROTHERS IN BLOOD: Sinwar Sends Letter To Nasrallah Thanking Him For Hezbollah’s Support

DISTURBING: Trump’s NJ Golf Course Hosted And Awarded Virulent Neo-Nazi Who Targeted Lakewood Jews

Netanyahu And UTJ Chairman Reach Agreement On Charedi Draft Law, Aims To Pass Before Rosh Hashanah

IDF Says Hamas’s Rafah Brigade In Southern Gaza Has Been Fully Dismantled

Israeli UN Envoy Slams UN Chief: “Stop Whining & Distorting Reality!”

MAILBAG: From Tests To Torah: A Plea For Meaningful Education In Bais Yaakov

IDF Unit 8200 Commander Yossi Sariel Resigns Over October 7 Intelligence Failures

TERROR IN THE NORTH: Videos Show Terror As Hezbollah Attacks Tzefas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network