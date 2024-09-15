Poll: Majority Of Israelis Would Vote For Donald Trump In U.S. Election If They Could

A new Channel 12 poll has found that a majority of Israelis would vote for former U.S. President Donald Trump if they were able to participate in the upcoming U.S. elections. According to the survey, 58% of respondents said they would cast their vote for Trump, while 25% indicated support for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The remaining 17% said they were undecided.

The poll also asked Israelis about the timing of their own elections, with 43% of respondents expressing a desire for Israeli elections to happen immediately. A further 19% favored opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz joining the current government, replacing far-right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. However, 28% of those surveyed preferred the current government to continue as it is.

In terms of leadership preferences within Israel, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as the most favored candidate to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett led by a notable margin, with 40% support compared to Netanyahu’s 28%. Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, also polled ahead of Netanyahu, with 34% of respondents favoring him over the current premier’s 30%. In a comparison between Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, Netanyahu narrowly led with 31% to Lapid’s 29%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)