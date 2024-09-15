[FREE This Week!] 40 Leading Voices In Torah Education Reveal The Inside Story

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Join the sweet, deep pre-Rosh Hashana learnfest for growth-oriented women: The Rise Into Your Crown Summit V! 🧒Parenting 🧑‍🏫Teaching 📚Adult Education 👐Kiruv 🎀Educating our Girls 🫣Parenting the Inner Child 👒Jewish Femininity

                                            [Video for women only] 

                            

You’re a thoughtful Jewish woman with a thirsty soul. 

It’s been 11 months of war. 11 months of searching for answers and connection.

You know the Torah holds the most satisfying, deep, relevant answers.

What would happen if you could actually access them?

Simple: You would change the world around you. 

Because when a woman is filled with profound, nourishing, healing Torah and feels a deep connection to Hashem, it overflows naturally onto the world around her…

You’re INVITED!

 Join the FREE sweet, deep pre-Rosh Hashana learnfest for growth-oriented women: 


👑The Rise Into Your Crown Summit V👑 

September 15 – 24 / Elul 12 – 21 

Featuring 40 leading voices in Jewish education

hosted by Rebbetzin Tamar Taback

Founder of the Nexus School of Transformational Torah for Women


Endorsed by Rabbanim




