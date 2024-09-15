Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Warns Israeli Offensive Could Lead To Further Mass Displacement Of Israelis

Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, issued a warning that an all-out war initiated by Israel could result in the displacement of “hundreds of thousands” more people. His remarks come in response to ongoing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where around 100,000 people have already been displaced due to the conflict.

Speaking in Beirut, Qassem said, “We have no intention of going to war, as we consider that this would not be useful.” However, he made it clear that if Israel were to launch a full-scale offensive, Hezbollah would not hesitate to retaliate. “If Israel does unleash a war, we will face up to it — and there will be large losses on both sides,” Qassem said, signaling the potential for widespread devastation in the event of a conflict.

Qassem added, “If they think such a war would allow the 100,000 displaced people to return home… we issue this warning: prepare to deal with hundreds of thousands more displaced.”

